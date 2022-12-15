Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Savior LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

