Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 100,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 48,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $227.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,850 shares of company stock worth $463,206. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

