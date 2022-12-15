ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

