Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $40,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

MO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,952. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

