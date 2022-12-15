Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

