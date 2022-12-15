Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 1,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 743,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

