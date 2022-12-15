AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

AMERCO Stock Performance

UHALB opened at $58.03 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Insider Activity at AMERCO

In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 320,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.16 per share, with a total value of $18,981,486.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,663,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 320,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.16 per share, with a total value of $18,981,486.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,663,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at $84,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 721,798 shares of company stock valued at $44,420,708 in the last ninety days.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

