American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $49,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. 8,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

