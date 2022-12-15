American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

