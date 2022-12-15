American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 694.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

