American Research & Management Co. Has $299,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 287,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,490,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,711,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

