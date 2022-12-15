American Research & Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

NYSE:WAT opened at $343.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

