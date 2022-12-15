American Research & Management Co. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

CINF stock opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

