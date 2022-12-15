American Research & Management Co. Sells 335 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $289.05 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

