American Research & Management Co. Sells 4,232 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

