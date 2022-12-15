American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,600 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 883,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in American States Water by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $95.99 on Thursday. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.38.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.