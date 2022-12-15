Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 24,831 shares.

Americas Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

