AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 45,920 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.60. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $122.47 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.