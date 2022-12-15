AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

