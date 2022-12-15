Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 9,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$185.84 million and a PE ratio of -163.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88.

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

