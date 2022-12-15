Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $13.30

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $12.76. Amplitude shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 2,982 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.