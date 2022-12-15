Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT at $77.69

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Arvinas Stock Up 0.1 %

ARVN stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

