Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $101.82

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 465,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

