Analysts Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $6.00

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

About Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

