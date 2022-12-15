Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 14th (BYLOF, CVX, FAF, FNA, FTS, FURY, GPEAF, GRNNF, LDSCY, MEQ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 14th:

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Big Yellow Group Plc alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Haywood Securities. Haywood Securities currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$135.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.