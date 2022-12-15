Analyzing Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Precigen and Nabriva Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precigen presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,490.67%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than Precigen.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Precigen has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Precigen and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen 33.55% -82.23% -24.45% Nabriva Therapeutics -133.25% -120.02% -76.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precigen and Nabriva Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $103.87 million 3.43 -$92.17 million $0.12 14.25 Nabriva Therapeutics $28.90 million 2.05 -$49.45 million ($19.71) -0.10

Nabriva Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precigen beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

