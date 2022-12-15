Analyzing Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -15.25% -4.03% -3.73% Aclarion -14,610.93% N/A -217.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veracyte and Aclarion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $219.51 million 9.52 -$75.56 million ($0.60) -48.55 Aclarion $60,000.00 74.31 -$4.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veracyte and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 0 5 0 2.67 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veracyte currently has a consensus target price of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Aclarion has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.22%. Given Aclarion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Veracyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aclarion beats Veracyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis. It is also developing Percepta Genomic Atlas to help inform lung cancer treatment decisions; Envisia Classifier, the nCounter analysis system; and LymphMark for lymphoma subtyping test. Veracyte, Inc. has technology licensing and collaboration arrangements with Johnson & Johnson; Acerta Pharma; and CareDx. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

