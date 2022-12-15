Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.70. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 0.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

