Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.19 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $198.63 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02066737 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,268,661.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

