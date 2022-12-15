Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.52. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 112,900 shares.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

