Apella Capital LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

VO traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

