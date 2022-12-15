Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $29,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 673.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 83,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,579. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69.

