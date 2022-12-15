Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.40% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 85,114 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 302.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.