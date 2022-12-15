Apella Capital LLC Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 279,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 65,599 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 176,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 229,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,664,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 462,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,312,130. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

