Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,305 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,652,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200,479 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. 3,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

