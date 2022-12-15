Apella Capital LLC Sells 19,821 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729,999 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

