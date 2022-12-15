Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 22.02 and a quick ratio of 22.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.