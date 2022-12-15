Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $1.08 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00077104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022832 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

