Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

