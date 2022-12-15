Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
APDN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.62.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
