Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

