AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.03

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 17271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 over the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.