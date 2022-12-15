Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACLX. Barclays raised their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.88.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 4.8 %

ACLX stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.