Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.06

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1204741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Maria Pinelli sold 13,356 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $39,533.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,901 shares of company stock worth $4,041,845. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,234,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.