Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $74.66 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $74.66 million and $1.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077362 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053933 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001241 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009331 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022444 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004880 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000137 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
