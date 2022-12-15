Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.08

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 494500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.