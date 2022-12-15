Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $7,014,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 846,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,684 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 592,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

