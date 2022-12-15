Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.54 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $51.54 million and $9.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,766,478 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

