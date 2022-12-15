Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Ark has a market capitalization of $51.81 million and $9.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005395 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005094 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,769,940 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

