Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €2.20 ($2.32) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.11) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.11) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.16) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR AT1 traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €2.61 ($2.75). 8,710,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. Aroundtown has a one year low of €1.73 ($1.82) and a one year high of €5.73 ($6.03). The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.83.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

